Woman in critical condition after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is injured after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Culebra Road early Saturday morning, officials said.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Culebra for the crash.

Police said a woman was trying to cross Culebra Road when she was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle swerve to avoid hitting the woman, however another vehicle was unable to avoid hitting the woman.