Woman in Zoom meeting when robbed at gunpoint, police say

The woman was in her apartment bedroom when a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old broke into the unit, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was in a Zoom meeting when she was robbed at gunpoint. And the people who were in the Zoom called for help, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Pecan Springs Road on the city's northwest side.

Police said the victim was in a Zoom meeting in her apartment bedroom when two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, forced their way in and put a gun to her ahead.

The 19-year-old suspect has been identified as Adrian Guillen. The 15-year-old will not be identified because they are a juvenile.

Guillen and the teenager reportedly began to ransack the apartment, taking numerous amounts of property, including a safe. Participants in the Zoom called their boss and told them what was happening.

Guillen and the 15-year-old took off in a white Honda Acord driven by a third suspect. That suspect has since been identified as 39-year-old Jaime Trevino.

Officers were able to track down the suspects. They were seen inside a home in the 4300 block of Fortuna, attempting to break into the safe. After the suspects were able to open the safe, they emptied the items into their vehicle before leaving the house.

Authorities followed the suspects to a motel where they began unloading the stolen items. Authorities then took all three of them into custody.

Guillen was identified as having an active Capital Murder warrant out for Bandera County. A consent to search the home on Fortuna was obtained and additional items belonging to the victim were reportedly recovered.