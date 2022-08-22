Woman in serious condition after struck by vehicle while crossing street

The driver is not expected to face any charges at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street late Sunday evening.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Bandera Rd. at W. Woodlawn Avenue northwest of downtown.

Police say the woman, who is in her 40s, was struck by a vehicle heading east on Bandera Rd.

Officials are investigating how she ended up in the street.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

No charges are expected to be filed on the driver.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

