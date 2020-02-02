SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a major accident on Interstate 35.
The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday before the Engel Road exit on I-35 northbound.
One woman was injured with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The NBPD Traffic Unit is investigating the scene and that portion of the interstate is expected to be closed for approximately one hour.
