Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle while crossing street

Police say the woman was wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see her.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street late Sunday evening.

It happened on the west side of town around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd. and Pettus Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her late 40s laying in the street.

Police say the she was wearing dark-colored clothing and the driver simply did not see her in the street.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition, according to police.

The impact to the victim was hard enough to cause substantial damage to the windshield, rendering the vehicle not safe to drive and it was towed away.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, who remained at the scene following the accident. No other injuries were reported.

