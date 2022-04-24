Woman recovering in hospital after being cut out of pickup truck after crash, officials say

Police say no one in the other vehicle was injured and they are investigating whether intoxication played a role in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is recovering in the hospital after having to be cut out of a pickup truck Saturday night, officials say.

Just before 10:45 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Judson Road and Creekway Street for reports of a crash.

Police say a man and a woman were trapped inside of a pickup truck and the woman was pinned between the seat and dash board. Firefighters had to cut the roof of the truck off to get the woman out, and she was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. The man was treated and released at the scene.