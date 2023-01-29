20-year-old woman shot in leg at west-side home, now in critical condition

The victim told police she was with friends shooting guns into the ground when the neighbors came out and fired off shots as well, striking her in the leg.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after she and her friends were firing off pistols into the ground and neighbors came out of their home and fired off some shots as well, striking her in the leg.

Police were called out to the 6500 block of Buena Vista around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for reports a person shot in the leg.

When offiers arrived they found the 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg.

She told police that she along with three friends had been in the backyard of a home at the 6500 block of W. Commerce St. shooting two pistols into the ground. She then told police the residents of the house directly behind them came out of the house and started shooting guns in their backyard, hitting her in the leg.

The three witnesses were interviewed and all told the same story. Officers went to the house on W. Commerce, but no one answered the door, but three spent shell casings were found in the backyard.

The Victim was taken to University Hospital. After she arrived at the hospital her condition worsened to critical.

All three witnesses were arrested for firing a firearm in a municipality and one for felon in possession of a firearm.

This is an active investigation.

