Woman in critical condition after shooting on west side

Shots were fired after a fight broke out at a party outside of a home.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a party at a west-side home early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 4:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz St.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in critical condition. She was taken to University Hospital.

Officials say that a man was having drinks with the people who lived at the home, when some sort of altercation caused the residents to ask him to leave. He returned a short time later with his girlfriend and a second fight broke out.

Multiple shots were fired, with one striking the man's girlfriend.

Police say the man tried to leave to get help, but ended up crashing his car into a parked car down the street.

Police have several people detained for questioning.

Detectives are working to determine who will be charged.

No other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.