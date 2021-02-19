x
Woman in critical condition after she lost control on an icy bridge, police say

Police said she lost control on the bridge that goes over Zarzamora Creek due to ice.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was critically injured when her truck rolled over on the west side of San Antonio early Friday morning.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at General McMullen and West Commerce. Police said she lost control on the bridge that goes over Zarzamora Creek due to ice. The pickup rolled multiple times and then hit a utility pole.

Crews found a woman unconscious inside of the pickup and transported her to University Hospital in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved.

There was a hard freeze warning in effect for the San Antonio area in the ongoing winter storm and bridges and overpasses were expected to have ice.

