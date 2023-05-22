Woman in critical condition after being shot at gas station in apparent road rage incident

Police say an altercation between two women led to one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other one in the chest.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in an apparent road rage incident on the west side of town late Sunday evening.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a Murphy’s gas station off of Loop 410 near Military Drive.

It began with an incident at another location, then the two drivers followed each other to the gas station driving aggressively, according to police.

The police sergeant at the scene tells us the victim pulled up to the gas pump where she was confronted by the suspect.

An altercation between the two women took place and at some point the suspect shot the victim one time in the chest.

The woman, who police say is in her mid 20s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police have the suspect, a woman in her late 20s, in custody for further questioning.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

Charges on the suspect are unknown until further investigation.

