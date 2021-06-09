Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while getting into her parked car

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition following a car crash, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Foster Meadows on the city's east side.
Police said a woman in her 20s was getting into her vehicle when a white car crashed into her parked vehicle, also hitting her.
The vehicle fled the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been reported.
