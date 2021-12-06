Woman in critical condition after being hit by car while walking home

A driver going north on Southton Road did not see the girls in the road, and accidentally hit one of them, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after she was hit by a car while walking home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday on Southton and Shane Road on the city's south side.

Police said two young women were in the vehicle going down Southton Road when the car broke down. The two girls abandoned the vehicle and started walking toward their home.

A driver going north on Southton reportedly did not see the girls in the road and accidentally hit one of them.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, and police say her injuries are life-threatening. The other girl was not hit and did not sustain any injuries.

At this time, SAPD says the driver is not facing charges and this incident is being ruled an accident.