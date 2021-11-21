Woman hurt in crash near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road

Police say a woman was injured in a crash at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road early Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the northeast side early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the access road of Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

Police say a driver in a black car was rear-ended by a small silver car along the acces road.

Police say the woman in the silver car was seriously injured and taken to SAMMC in critical condition. Police say the driver of that car is under investigation for DWI. While on the scene, the driver was placed in handcuffs after refusing a field sobriety test.