Woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls, slams into pole

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a local hospital after her vehicle slammed into a pole, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the woman was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the car. Her vehicle rolled multiple times before slamming into the pole.

The woman was reportedly trapped inside the car and had to be extricated by San Antonio Fire Department crews.

She was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.