Driver checking damage from a previous accident hit by another car

The woman was trying to avoid a bicyclist when she lost control and hit a guardrail.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital after getting out of her car to check the damage on her vehicle following an accident, and getting struck by a vehicle that didn't stop.

It happened around 3:05 a.m. early Monday morning on the I-35 access road at Dinn Drive on the northeast side of town.

Police say a woman in her 30s was driving on the access road when she swerved to avoid hitting a woman on a bicycle. She then reportedly lost control and slammed into the guardrail and the highway concrete divider.

The woman got out of her vehicle to check the damage on her car when she was struck by a driver in a silver sedan, who did not stop.

The woman was taken to BAMC in stable condition. Police closed the northbound access road between Rittiman and Eisenhauer Road while they investigated the incident.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

Police are searching for the vehicle that hit the woman.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.