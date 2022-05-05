Woman hospitalized after driver rams into her in McDonald's parking lot, slams her against dumpster

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Authorities are now searching for the driver.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital after the San Antonio Police Department said a driver ran her down during a fight.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of WW White Road.

Police said two groups of people were leaving a McDonald's when an altercation took place in the parking lot.

One of the people got into their SUV and drove toward the woman. The woman who was hit is reportedly 19-years-old.

The driver of the SUV continued to drive with the 19-year-old stuck to the front of the vehicle, slamming her into a dumpster before taking off, authorities said.