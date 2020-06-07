Woman hospitalized after crash; man arrested under suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated and a woman was taken to a hospital after a car crash on the city's northeast side, San Antonio police said.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. between Walzem Road and Midcrown Drive.
Police said the 19-year-old was driving a black pickup truck when he ran a red light traveling north on Midcrown. The driver of a mini van was traveling east on Walzem and had a green light, authorities said.
The driver of the minivan, which had a man and a woman inside, plowed into the side of the black pickup, SAPD said. The male passenger was reportedly not injured but the woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
