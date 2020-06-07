Woman hospitalized after crash; man arrested under suspicion of DWI

Police said a 19-year-old was driving a black pickup truck when he ran a red light.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated and a woman was taken to a hospital after a car crash on the city's northeast side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. between Walzem Road and Midcrown Drive.

Police said the 19-year-old was driving a black pickup truck when he ran a red light traveling north on Midcrown. The driver of a mini van was traveling east on Walzem and had a green light, authorities said.