SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 40s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition after losing control of her car, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on the train tracks near Highway 410 and FM-78 on the northeast side.

Authorities said the woman went off the road after exiting FM-78, hit the train tracks and rolled her car over.

Police said an oncoming train stopped just in time after the woman crashed her vehicle. The woman was reported to have suffered a serious head injury.