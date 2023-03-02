Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say

"It's just very sad. All we could do is pray for her."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember.

Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.

Batyukova, 60, was a fixture on northeast-side streets for more than 20 years, walking the neighborhood day and night while fighting mental health battles.

"She was suffering not only physically, but mentally, and we were all aware of that," said Michelle Galbreath. "It's just very sad because all we could do is pray for her."

Galbreath says social media posts are flying from Knoll Creek residents who wish something could've been done to save a woman who had few allies. She added Batyukova lived alone, has no family nearby and had been fighting a lonely battle since she was shot three times.

"The police were here numerous times for her," Galbreath said. "I just felt like nobody knew what to do."

San Antonio police officials say it was dark and foggy on Classen Road when Batyukova was hit, and the driver did stop and try to help before her injuries proved fatal. No charges are expected to be filed.

