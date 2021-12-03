Woman hit, killed by vehicle while attempting to cross street, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a vehicle on the city's west side.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
Police said a woman was trying to walk across Castroville Road when a driver accidently crashed into her. The driver dragged the woman a good distance because they did not reportedly realize the hit a person.
The driver stayed with the victim and police said they were not intoxicated. The woman who was hit passed away. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.
