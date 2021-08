Police said the male driver stayed on scene and waited for help to arrive.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 70s passed away after she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Deerwood Drive on the city's north side.

Police said the male driver stayed on scene and waited for help to arrive. However, SAPD said he was arrested.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine exactly what happened.