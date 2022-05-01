Woman hit, killed by vehicle after running from officer who called ambulance to assist her, VIA says

Authorities have not identified the woman. San Antonio Police are leading the investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she reportedly ran from authorities.

The incident happened after 1 a.m. on Sunday in a parking lot near the Interstate 10 West Access Road.

A VIA Transit Police Officer was sitting in his marked vehicle in the parking lot when the woman approached the car.

The woman was reportedly not wearing any clothes and was "incoherent while speaking with the officer," VIA Metropolitan Transit told KENS 5 in a statement.

The officer called for help and requested a female patrol officer to also assist. As he tried to help the woman, "She became confrontational and was restrained, for her safety," VIA said.

Shortly before the ambulance arrived, the woman ran into the road where she was hit by a car. The driver did stop, but the woman died at the scene.

The officer involved in the incident has been with VIA Transit Police for four years and they said he has a record of "honorable service."