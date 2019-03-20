SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are investigating what they are calling a "tragic accident" in downtown San Antonio, where a woman was struck and killed by a charter bus while crossing the street.

The incident occurred early Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department says the woman was crossing at the intersection of Market Street and St. Mary's Street. The bus was turning onto Market from St. Mary's when it struck the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified her, but believe she could have been a city employee in her early 30's.

SAPD says no passengers were on the bus, other than the driver and another charter bus employee. Neither were injured.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, the spokesperson confirmed.

"It's very upsetting...It's something we all do - we cross the street. It's downtown; you don't expect it. Just pay attention to your surroundings. Drivers, be aware of what's going on around you."