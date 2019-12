SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a truck in the parking lot of The Speedway Sports Bar.

According to police, the accident happened at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday.

The woman was reportedly wearing dark-colored clothing when she was hit. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

The driver who hit her was not intoxicated and no charges are expected to be filed.