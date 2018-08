San Antonio — A woman was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross lanes of Highway 181 on the southeast side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said a black pickup truck was traveling north on 181 before the woman walked into the street. He was not able to avoid hitting her. He stopped to help her until emergency services arrived.

The woman was transported to San Antonio Military Medical in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

