SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a street, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday between North Main and West Park Avenue near San Antonio College.

Police said the woman was crossing Main Street when she was hit. The driver of the SUV stopped to render aid, police said.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. Police suspect the driver was intoxicated and charges are pending.