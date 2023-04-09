Woman hit by stray bullet while driving on west side, SAPD says

The victim told officers she heard what sounded like a "pop" and then realized she had a bullet wound on her leg.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating afer a woman was shot by a stray bullet while she was driving on the I-10 frontage road minding her own business, according to SAPD.

San Antonio Police responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday on I-10 West at Culebra Rd. for reports of a shooting. The 33-year-old victim told officers she was driving on the access road about to turn westbound on Culebra Rd when she heard what sounded like a "pop" and realized she had ben shot in her left leg.

EMS arrived and it was discovered that the bullet had not only hit her in her left leg, it had gone straight through and into her right leg as well.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The vehicle the victim was driving had what appeared to be a bulet hole in the driver's side door. Police also said there were two passengers inside the car at the time of the incident. Neither passenger spoke English, so officers were waiting for a Spanish-speaking officer to arrive to speak with them and find out what they observed. Neither passenger was injured.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.