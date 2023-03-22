Woman hit by driver who initially had swerved to miss her, police say

The driver told police he saw the woman on the left side shoulder and swerved but ended up hitting her anyway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital with what police say was a 'deformity to her ankle' after she was hit on Loop 410 early Wednesday.

It happened on NW Loop 410 Southbound at Bandera Road around 6 a.m.

Two lanes of traffic were closed while officials worked to investigate and clear the scene.

The man told police he was driving to work on Loop 410, when he saw a female pedestrian on the left hand side shoulder and swerved to miss her but still hit her.

He ended up going across a few lanes and across the frontage road where he crashed his car.

That driver is okay.

The woman he hit was taken to the hospital with what the officer called a “deformity” to her ankle and some scrapes.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.