Woman trying to get away from dog pack gets hit by car, police say

She backed away from the dogs and straight into traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a car while trying to escape from a pack of barking dogs on the northwest side of town Saturday night.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Bandera Road for reports of an accident.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 38-year-old woman who had been hit by a car. She told police that she was walking across Bandera Road and as she exited the road and on the sidewalk, a pack of dogs began to bark and lunge towards her. She backed away from the dogs and straight into traffic.

She was hit by an unknown white vehicle that failed to stop and render aid, driving away following the incident.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, but did require surgery.

If found, the driver of the unknown vehicle will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

This case remains under investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.