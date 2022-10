At last update, the driver is not facing charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after San Antonio police say she was hit by a car.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Friday on the I-10 Access Road near the city limits for Balcones Heights and San Antonio.

Balcones Heights police initially responded, but SAPD took over the case.

Police said the woman was walking along the roadway when she was hit by the car. The driver did stop and call for help.