Woman hit by car, killed while walking on FM 78, police say

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while walking on FM 78 near JBSA-Randolph, according to police.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday along Farm-to-Market 78 near Loop 1604 in Universal City.

Police said the woman was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle. An off-duty first responder who was passing by stopped and tried to help her, but she died at the scene.

The driver, who stopped after hitting the woman, is cooperating with police. No charges are expected to be filed against that driver.

Universal City Police now believe the woman may have been hit numerous times, but only two cars stopped.

The westbound lanes of FM 78 will be closed as police continue to investigate and clear the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

