Woman hit by bullet after shots fired at Best Western Hotel near downtown

SCHERTZ, Texas — Investigators trying to figure out where a gunman was when they fired shots at a hotel, hitting at least one woman.

Police responded to the 2100 block of I-35 North just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Police say details are limited but they know at least seven rooms at the Best Western Hotel were hit by gunfire.

A woman in one of those rooms was hit in the arm. She was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police are trying to determine where the shots came from as they did not find any shell casings in the area. Officials believe the shots may have come from the access road of the highway.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

