Couple filing $1 million lawsuit after they were illegally recorded at a rental cabin; Woman hit and dragged by vehicle | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit and dragged by a vehicle trying to cross the street just west of downtown. Police said a woman was trying to walk across Castroville Road when a driver accidently crashed into her. The driver dragged the woman a good distance because they did not reportedly realize the hit a person.

And a couple is now filing a $1 million lawsuit after a man illegally recorded them at an Airbnb rental cabin. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page, identifying the suspect as A Jay Allee. The post says Allee operates Cielito Lindo in Comfort, which is a bed and breakfast rental cabin. He was arrested and faces four charges of invasive visual recording.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5.

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: