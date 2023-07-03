Woman grazed in neck by bullet, police say

Police did not confirm the age of the victim, but a woman was transported to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was grazed by a bullet in the neck on the city's northwest side Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

San Antonio Police responded to the apartment complex located at Mockingbird Lane and Fredericksburg Road to reports of a possible shooting.

Police said the suspect and the victim were arguing when six to seven shots were fired off, one grazing the victim in the neck.

Police say the victim is not being cooperative, but was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.