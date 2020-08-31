Woman goes door-to-door looking for help after being shot, police say

SAPD said there was also a "suspicious vehicle" found a few hundred feet away from where the woman was found.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman went door-to-door in a west-side neighborhood looking for help after she was shot, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Notre Dame Drive near West Woodlawn Avenue.

Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, had been shot three times in the arm. She knocked on a random person's door and woke them up crying for help.

The homeowner called police and the victim was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities said the woman was not cooperating with police. SAPD said there was also a "suspicious vehicle" found a few hundred feet away from where the woman was found. The gold car was reported stolen, but authorities have not confirmed if the vehicle is tied to the shooting.