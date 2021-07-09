Woman in car wreck gives birth on Labor Day weekend

The couple was involved in a head-on crash and the pregnant woman suffered injuries. Her baby had to be delivered as a result, but all turned out well in the end.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple expecting a baby got quite the surprise in a series of events that thankfully turned out alright. On Labor Day weekend, they welcomed a new baby who was not due just yet.

Erica Heredia and David Smith drove to a convenience store to pick-up some soft drinks – and on the way home they were involved in a head-on collision.

The couple was rushed to the emergency room at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital. According to hospital officials, Erica suffered injuries to her stomach and needed to give birth early to avoid any complications.

“We’re lucky to be alive and the doctors took such good care of us here and our baby is perfectly healthy even though he came a few days earlier than expected,” Heredia said.

Zakari Smith was born at 8 p.m. on Sunday and weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. He was due in late September, but doctors determined it was safest to deliver him this weekend to avoid complications from injuries Erica had sustained to her lower body from the accident that day.