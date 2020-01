SAN ANTONIO — One driver is behind bars while another was taken to a nearby hospital following an accident along 1604 near Babcock Road Friday morning.

According to police, a driver in a black truck was driving the wrong way down 1604 and crashed into a small sedan.

The woman in the sedan was pinned in her vehicle and later taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the black truck was arrested for intoxication assault and unlawful carry.