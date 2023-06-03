Woman found with severe burns one block from suspicious fire on eastside

She was taken to BAMC in unknown condition to be treated for her injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with severe burns one block from a suspicious shed fire on the eastside early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the 700 block of N Palmetto around 1:04 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a shed on fire behind a home. They were able to extinguish it quickly.

While that was happening, police received a 9-1-1 call about a woman with serious burns one block away from the original fire. She was taken to BAMC to be treated for her injuries.

Fire investigation and arson were called out to investigate the cause and if the female burn victim was a suspect.

No damages to the main structure were reported.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

