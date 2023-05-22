Woman found stabbed to death at apartment complex just north of downtown

Police are still searching for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a woman to death Monday morning at an apartment complex just north of downtown.

Police responded to a stabbing in progress around 1:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of Jackson Keller.

Numerous calls were received around 1:30 a.m. about a disturbance and possible stabbing at the apartments located on Jackson Keller.

Police said they found a woman lying in between two cars with a stab wound to her neck.

EMS arrived at the location and performed life saving measures, but unfortunately the woman was pronounced dead. Police said she did not live at the complex. She had been there with a friend.

The victim's friend found the victim and called police for help.

Police say they are getting conflicting information from witnesses about a suspect.

No other injuries were reported.

Homicide will be investigating.

