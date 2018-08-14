A woman accused in a drunk-driving crash that claimed the lives of two young Cheddar's employees in 2015 has been found guilty in all of the charges related to the accident Tuesday.

Sylvia Herrera was reportedly very heavily intoxicated when police said she crashed into a car parked at a stoplight on the access road at Loop 410 at Highway 151.

Nick Ramirez, 22, and Lauren Molina, 21, who were both sitting in the vehicle's backseat, were killed in the crash. Two more individuals in the car suffered serious injuries.

Herrara, who was also injured in the crash, was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, and a charge of intoxication assault following the deadly crash.

She pled and was found guilty on all of the charges. Court officials reported that the punishment phase had begun following the guilty verdict.

