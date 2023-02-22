Woman found dead on southside street early Wednesday

Police couldn't say if the one-inch wound on her forehead was a gunshot wound or from some sort of blunt force trauma.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are left with a lot of questions after a woman was found dead on a southside street early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of S. Zarzamora for reports of a deceased woman on the road and they initially believed she had been hit by a car.

The victim was found with a one-inch wound to her forehead.

Police couldn't say if it was a gunshot wound or from some sort of blunt force trauma.

The woman, who police say was in her late 30s or early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both traffic investigators and crime scene investigators were called to investigate the scene.

Right now, police aren’t sure how the woman ended up in the middle of Zarzamora and they also don’t have any information about possible suspects.

This is a developing story.

