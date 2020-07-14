Woman found dead with head injuries inside west-side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a call for a dead woman on the city's west side.
The incident happened Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. between Canadian Goose and Lincoln Court.
Police Chief William McManus told KENS 5 that an 18-year-old woman was found dead in the home and had "some type of head wounds."
The man who found the woman, who police say is 51, was also a resident of the home. He told police he came home to find the garage open and the woman dead inside.
There were two kids who also lived at the residence: A 2-year-old and a 5-month-old.
Chief McManus said investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened, but the phone call came from the 51-year-old man, who police say may be her partner. He was taken in for questioning but no arrests have been reported.