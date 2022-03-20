Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead behind restaurant

The victim appeared to have suspicious trauma to her head.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found dead behind a restaurant, and the San Antonio Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Saturday in the 3600 block of Nogalitos Street.

Employees from the restaurant found the woman bleeding near the dumpsters. Authorities responded and said the woman had passed away.

The victim appeared to have what police say was suspicious trauma to her head, and at this time, they are treating this as an homicide investigation.

Police believe the woman is in her early 40s. No other injuries were reported.