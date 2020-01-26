SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found dead after a car crash on the west side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Culebra Road near NW 36th Street.

Police said the woman was laying outside the passenger door with road rash all over her body.

Authorities said they found the driver passed out at the wheel and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police are still investigating how the woman died.

