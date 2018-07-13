San Antonio — The woman who was killed after police said she walked into oncoming traffic on the northwest side Thursday night has been identified.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 pm Thursday in the 7000 block of Culebra Road.

SAPD said 40-year-old Teresa Gonzalez ran out into oncoming traffic and was hit by a yellow Hummer.

The driver and several witnesses pulled over to render aid and even tried to perform CPR on her.

Police said that she later died from the impact of the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

© 2018 KENS