SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have identified the woman shot by an SAPD sergeant Wednesday as 26-year-old Hannah Westall.

Sergeant David Perry accused Westall of pulling a submachine Uzi gun on him near Huebner and Vance Jackson on Wednesday.

After processing the crime scene, investigators determined that Westall pulled a 'non-functional replica' of a submachine gun.

SAPD Chief William McManus said police received calls of a woman who was "very distraught" outside the Huebner Commons shopping center. A sergeant and 23-year veteran of SAPD was already at the scene.

When he gave orders to the Westall, McManus said, she began to pull out the Uzi.

"It got to the point where the sergeant felt compelled to use deadly force," McManus said. "He shot multiple times, striking her in the upper torso and the lower torso."

She was pronounced dead at the scene. McManus said investigators don't know yet whether the gun was loaded, but the sergeant was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, but businesses in that shopping center were back open on Thursday morning.

Perry has been with SAPD for 23 years.

This is the sixth confirmed SAPD officer-involved shooting in 2019. There were 11 in 2018, 12 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.