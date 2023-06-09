Woman facing charges after cutting boyfriend following argument, police say

The victim told police that he and his girlfriend were arguing when she pulled out a knife and cut him multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was critically injured and his girlfriend is now facing charges after an argument escalated and she pulled out a knife. cutting him multiple times, according to police.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the Trove Southtown Apartments located on E Cevallos around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a cutting.

When police arrived, the were met outside by the victim, a man in his 20s, who had a large cut on his back and a smaller cut on his leg. He told officers that he was arguing with his girlfriend when things escalated and she pulled out a knife and cut him multiple times.

SAPD placed the woman under arrest but the charges are still pending. Officers say that she could face assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The victim was taken to BAMC in critical, but non-life threatening condition.

This is a developing story.

