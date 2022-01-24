Woman facing animal cruelty charges after Tiktok video of lemurs was discovered

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Department said a woman was arrested after a BCSO agent spotted a TikTok video of caged lemurs.
Kristy Lee Arredondo, 35, is facing two counts of a cruelty to non-livestock animals charge, which is a third-degree felony.
At the end of December, a special agent with the department came across a TikTok video of two ringtail lemurs in a cage. Lemurs are among the animals prohibited in San Antonio. Through some research, investigators located a home on Ithaca Forest where the lemurs were being held. They found one lemur had died and its remains had been thrown over the fence of the yard. The surviving lemur was rescued from the home.
The living lemur was found to be in distress and malnutritioned. Investigators later arrested Arredondo at that residence without incident.