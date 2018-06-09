CONVERSE, Texas — A 22-year old woman is behind bars tonight charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting.

Deputies say the woman had her ex-boyfriend kill her current boyfriend.

According to an affidavit, it stemmed from an argument between Enederia Cherelle Flowers and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Isiah Roper. Just hours after that fight, Roper was shot to death in his neighborhood. It all happened in the 6600 block of Clouds Point in Converse.

An affidavit states Flowers showed up to her boyfriend's home early Wednesday morning with her ex-boyfriend and started arguing outside of the home. Roper began to walk away. That's when Flowers' ex drove up the street and shot Roper in the torso.

Roper's family told deputies they saw the confrontation and heard Flowers instruct her ex-boyfriend to shoot.

The affidavit says Flowers and her ex-boyfriend drove off.

Roper died at SAMMC. Flowers was arrested downtown Wednesday morning and faces murder charges.

© 2018 KENS