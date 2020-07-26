Woman faces five charges including assaulting a peace office, attempting to take their weapon

SAN ANTONIO — Police records show 24-year-old Vanessa Nicole Garcia was arrested late Saturday on a long list of accusations.
She's facing five charges and bonds totaling more than $45,000.
Her charges include assaulting a peace officer, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of failure to identify.
